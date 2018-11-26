Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Monday.

An elbow injury limited Bridwell to just 34.2 innings in 2018. The right-hander failed to impress when healthy, posting an 8.68 ERA across six starts (28 innings) with Triple-A Salt Lake while struggling to a 17.55 ERA across five appearances (6.2 innings) for the big club. He did post a 3.64 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 121 innings (20 starts) with the Angels in 2017. Ronald Torreyes was designated for assignment in order to free up a roster spot for Bridwell.

