Yankees' Parker Bridwell: Plucked by Yankees
Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Monday.
An elbow injury limited Bridwell to just 34.2 innings in 2018. The right-hander failed to impress when healthy, posting an 8.68 ERA across six starts (28 innings) with Triple-A Salt Lake while struggling to a 17.55 ERA across five appearances (6.2 innings) for the big club. He did post a 3.64 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 121 innings (20 starts) with the Angels in 2017. Ronald Torreyes was designated for assignment in order to free up a roster spot for Bridwell.
More News
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Bumped off 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Summoned to big club•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: To be called up shortly•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Undergoes elbow surgery•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Off DL at Triple-A•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Nearing return to pitching•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...