The Yankees signed Blackburn to a one-year, $2 million contract Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Blackburn began last season with the Mets but was released in mid-August. He was subsequently signed by the Yankees, with whom he made eight appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 5.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. While those numbers aren't impressive, the bulk of the damage against him came in his team debut, when he gave up seven runs over 3.1 frames against Boston. Over his remaining seven appearances, Blackburn was much more effective, yielding just three runs (two earned) while posting a 14:2 K:BB across 12 innings. The veteran right-hander will likely work as a middle- and long-relief option next season with New York and also gives the team rotation depth given his history of working as a big-league starter.