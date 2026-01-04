DeJong agreed Sunday with the Yankees on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

DeJong latches on with New York for his age-32 season after spending the 2025 campaign with the Nationals. The veteran infielder played in just 57 games due to a nose and eye injury that stemmed from being hit in the face by a pitch. He finished the season with a .228/269/.373 slash line to go with six home runs, 23 RBI, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases across 208 plate appearances. The Yankees already have ample infield depth, but DeJong will get the chance to compete for a utility role in spring training. If he's added to the Yankees' 26-man active roster at any point, DeJong will earn $1 million, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.