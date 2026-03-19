DeJong doesn't plan to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

DeJong will have the right to opt out of his deal Thursday, but he instead plans to stick with the Pinstripes through the end of spring training in an effort to make the Opening Day roster. If he doesn't make the cut, he is also willing to open the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and work his way back into the majors. The 32-year-old owns a .757 OPS with two homers, three RBI and seven runs scored this spring, but he's batting just .194 and has struck out 11 times in 31 at-bats.