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Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues resurgent season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the White Sox.

Goldschmidt hit one of four Yankees homers in the big win, ripping a two-run shot to left field in the fourth inning. The veteran slugger has helped keep New York's offense humming even without Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (ribs), as Goldschmidt's .913 OPS through 46 games ranks second on the club behind only Ben Rice. Goldschmidt has been even better since Judge went down, posting a 1.056 OPS with four homers, 14 RBI and one stolen base over 12 contests this month.

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