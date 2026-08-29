Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Yankees' 1-0 win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Goldschmidt was responsible for the only run in Friday's game, when he took Patrick Sandoval deep to left-center field for a 430-foot solo home run. It was Goldschmidt's 17th home run of the season and his first since July 24 against the Phillies. The veteran first baseman has seen his playing time drastically cut down since the Yankees acquired Luis Garcia from the Nationals on Aug. 2, but Goldschmidt should see some starts against southpaws.