Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets best of Skubal on Wednesday

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

Goldschmidt continued to victimize Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal, taking the left-hander deep twice Wednesday. The veteran first baseman has now gone 7-for-13 (.538) with four homers in his career versus Skubal, adding to his impressive resume against the All-Star hurler. Goldschmidt is also turning back the clock in 2026, slashing .297/.355/.568 with 14 homers, eight doubles, 39 RBI and 30 runs over 211 trips to the plate.