Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

After batting leadoff and going 1-for-4 in Saturday's 5-4 win while left-hander Framber Valdez started for Houston, the right-handed-hitting Goldschmidt will find himself on the bench Sunday for a third straight matchup with a righty (Jason Alexander). The left-handed-hitting Ben Rice owns a 223-point edge over Goldschmidt in OPS versus right-handed pitching on the season, so the former player could continue to be prioritized at first base in those matchups.