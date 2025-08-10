Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Though he batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 5-4 win while Houston started left-hander Framber Valdez, the right-handed-hitting Goldschmidt now finds himself on the bench for the third straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Jason Alexander). The left-handed-hitting Ben Rice owns a 223-point edge over Goldschmidt in OPS versus right-handed pitching for the season, so Rice could continue to be prioritized at first base in those matchups.