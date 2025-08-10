Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Giving way to Rice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
He batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 against Framber Valdez on Saturday, but Goldschmidt will find himself on the bench for a third straight matchup with a righty (Jason Alexander). Ben Rice owns a 223-point edge over Goldschmidt in OPS versus right-handed pitching on the season, so the younger slugger could continue to be prioritized at first base in those matchups.
