Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

He batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 against Framber Valdez on Saturday, but Goldschmidt will find himself on the bench for a third straight matchup with a righty (Jason Alexander). Ben Rice owns a 223-point edge over Goldschmidt in OPS versus right-handed pitching on the season, so the younger slugger could continue to be prioritized at first base in those matchups.