Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Athletics.

Golschmidt opened the scoring with a solo shot in the third inning. The first baseman has three homers over his last eight games, going 8-for-29 (.276) in that span. For the season, he's enjoying a resurgent campaign in his first year with the Yankees. He's up to four homers, 18 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases while maintaining a .345/.397/.486 slash line over 38 contests.