Goldschmidt will be available off the bench Sunday, but a bone bruise has been bugging him on and off recently, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Goldschmidt missed multiple games in mid-August with a right knee sprain, but it's unclear if the two ailments are related. The bruise resulted in Goldschmidt only being available off the bench in an emergency Saturday. Testing on his knee came back clean, and the Yankees are confident the issue will be manageable. Goldschmidt is falling into a short-side platoon role with Ben Rice, as Rice has started eight of the last 11 games at first base against right-handers.