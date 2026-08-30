Goldschmidt went 3-for-6 with a homer, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 16-1 win over the Red Sox.

Goldschmidt got the Yankees' offensive outburst started with a two-run single in the fifth inning before extending the lead to 10-1 with a solo shot off Jovani Moran in the eighth. Goldschmidt has now gone deep twice in his last three games after going 16 contests without a homer and just one RBI. Overall, the veteran first baseman is slashing .248/.310/.459 with 18 homers, 48 RBI and 40 runs scored across 348 plate appearances this season.