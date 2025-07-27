Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Goldschmidt will be on the bench for the third time in the Yankees' last four matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher (Zack Wheeler). For the season, Goldschmidt is slashing just .246/.292/.332 in 276 plate appearances against righties, and he could continue to cede more starts in those matchups to Ben Rice, who has produced a 131 wRC+ versus righties.