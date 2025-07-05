Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Not in lineup again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt isn't starting against the Mets on Saturday.
Goldschmidt is beginning on the bench for the second time in New York's past three contests amidst the team's five-game losing streak. The veteran first baseman has four hits (including three doubles) over his past three appearances, but the Yankees are going with Cody Bellinger at first base Saturday, while Ben Rice is occupying the DH spot.
