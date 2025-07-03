Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Out of lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.
Goldschmidt had started at first base in five of the past six contests for the Yankees, but he'll grab a seat for Thursday's series finale. Ben Rice is handling first base and batting second.
