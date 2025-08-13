Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Out of Yankees' lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins.
Goldschmidt had started each of the first two games of the series, but his playing time versus right-handers has been trending down in the second half. The Yankees will turn to Ben Rice at first base and Austin Wells at catcher.
More News
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Giving way to Rice on Sunday•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting Friday•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers again Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: On bench for series finale•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Snaps homer drought Monday•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Hitting bench Sunday•