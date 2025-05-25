Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a walk, a steal, an RBI single and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Rockies.

Goldschmidt came around to score twice during the Yankees' 10-run fifth inning and contributed to the rout with an RBI single to center field. Goldschmidt has logged three hits in seven games this season and has 21 multi-hit games. The veteran first baseman is slashing .344/.399/.492 with four steals, five home runs and 27 RBI over 209 plate appearances this season.