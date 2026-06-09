Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs homer in victory

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 7-5, extra-inning win over the Guardians on Monday.

Goldschmidt gave New York an early lead with his two-run blast to left field in the first inning. The veteran first baseman added an RBI on a fielder's choice in the eighth frame to tie the score 5-5. Goldschmidt has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 contests, batting .314 with three homers, 13 RBI and one stolen base over that span. That run of good form has earned him an everyday role for New York -- Goldschmidt has started 16 straight games, primarily playing first base while Ben Rice logs most of his starts at DH.