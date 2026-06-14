Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs winning homer

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-1 victory versus Toronto on Saturday.

The score was tied 1-1 when Goldschmidt came to the plate with a runner on base in the top of the ninth. The veteran infielder belted a Louis Varland offspeed pitch over the left-field wall to provide the decisive runs for New York. Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to six games with the blast, and he's slashing .375/.407/.625 with two homers and eight RBI during that stretch. With Aaron Judge (ribs), Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Trent Grisham (hamstring) all on the injured list, Goldschmidt's role in New York's offense has taken on extra significance. He's been a regular in the lineup since mid-May and has stepped up with an .889 OPS, nine homers, 31 RBI, 24 runs and a stolen base over 170 plate appearances on the campaign.