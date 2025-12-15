Yankees' Payton Henry: Inks minors deal with Yankees
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees signed Henry to a minor-league contract Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Henry spent the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization, collecting a .738 OPS with 11 homers across 65 contests. The 28-year-old has 20 games over major-league experience but has not seen any action at the big-league level since 2022.
