default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Yankees signed Henry to a minor-league contract Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Henry spent the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization, collecting a .738 OPS with 11 homers across 65 contests. The 28-year-old has 20 games over major-league experience but has not seen any action at the big-league level since 2022.

More News