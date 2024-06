The Yankees selected Bickford's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Bickford inked a minor-league deal with the Yankees back in April and has received a call-up to the big club after holding a 2.93 ERA and 35:12 K:BB across 27.2 frames with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll work the middle innings for the Yankees.