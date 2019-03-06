Diehl (back) is listed among the Yankees' available pitchers for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Diehl's last spring appearance came Saturday against the Pirates and ended prematurely after he got drilled in the back by a line drive. His availability just a few days later suggests his removal from that contest was precautionary and that he avoided any major injury. The 24-year-old lefty is likely to open the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre or Double-A Trenton.