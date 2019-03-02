Diehl left Saturday's game against the Pirates after being hit in the back by a line drive, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Diehl was the victim of a hard-hit ball by Jason Martin. He walked off the mound and seemed to be mostly fine as he headed back to the clubhouse with a team trainer, but the Yankees had little reason to take a chance with him in a spring training game.

