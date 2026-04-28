High-A Hudson Valley transferred Kohn from its 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Aug. 16 due to an unspecified injury.

After striking out eight over 5.2 innings of one-run ball in his season debut April 3, Kohn was placed on the IL just a few days later. The Yankees haven't provided word on the nature of his injury, but the decision to shift him to the 60-day IL indicates that the 23-year-old lefty is dealing with a fairly significant health concern. Kohn previously underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2023.