Berry signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday.

Berry will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he'll serve as organizational outfield depth. He hit just .214/.290/.321 across 42 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the year before being cut loose by the Brewers. He did manage to steal 10 bases over that stretch, and could be utilized as a pinch runner in September if the Yankees opt to add him to their 40-man roster.

