The Yankees promoted Flores from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Flores has shined with Somerset this season, slashing .287/.346/.496 with 15 homers, 56 RBI and six stolen bases over 370 plate appearances. The 24-year-old's 25.4 percent strikeout rate isn't great, but he's managed to bat a healthy .283 in the minors since the start of 2024. Flores' eventual path to the majors could be as a right-handed bat to complement the left-handed Austin Wells at catcher.