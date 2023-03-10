Ortega has a good shot to win an Opening Day roster spot with the Yankees following the injury to Harrison Bader (oblique), Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Manager Aaron Boone noted that Ortega was firmly in the mix even before Bader's injury and now his roster spot might be cinched. He could even get a good number of starts in center field while Bader is out if the team prefers to keep Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks on the corners. Ortega posted a .753 OPS as a semi-regular with the Cubs over the previous two seasons.