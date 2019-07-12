Yankees' Raimfer Salinas: Finding power stroke

Salinas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run for the Gulf Coast League Yankees on Friday.

It was the second straight game with a homer for the 18-year-old, marking the first two long balls of his professional career. He's currently working on a four-game hitting streak that has boosted his batting average up to a team-leading .306 through 49 at-bats.

Our Latest Stories