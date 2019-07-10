Yankees' Raimfer Salinas: Hot start in Gulf Coast League
Salinas went 3-for-5 with two runs and a double for the Gulf Coast League Yankees on Monday.
Salinas was held out of action for much of last season due to knee and finger injuries, but he's starting to demonstrate some of the offensive prowess that led the Yankees to sign him for $1.85 million in 2017. Coming off this three-hit day, he's ripped off multi-hit efforts in four of his first nine games of the season in the Gulf Coast League, giving him a .293 average through 41 at-bats. He still has yet to hit a professional homer, but he's a highly regarded all-around offensive prospect, so there's reason to believe the power will surface as he logs more at-bats.
