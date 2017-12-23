Yankees' Raimfer Salinas: Signs with Yankees

Salinas agreed to terms with the Yankees on Saturday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Salinas was ranked sixth on the MLB Pipeline's Top 30 International Prospects list and projects as a potential five-tool player with his hitting ability leading the way. The 16-year-old is a fine defender and will have a strong arm in the outfield to go along with decent baserunning speed. Salinas is also able to hit to all areas of the diamond and has demonstrated home-run pop as well.