Yankees' Randal Grichuk: Breaking camp with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday that Grichuk will be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.
Grichuk hasn't performed very well in spring training, going just 2-for-16 at the dish while striking out six times, but he'll open the season as bench depth for the Yankees' outfield unit. Most of his opportunities in the Bronx will likely come against left-handed starters.
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