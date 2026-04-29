Yankees' Randal Grichuk: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees designated Grichuk for assignment Wednesday.
The Yankees signed Grichuk to start in the outfield against left-handed pitching, but the right-handed batter went only 5-for-22 with zero RBI and a 1:8 BB:K versus southpaws. Grichuk should land on his feet in a new organization in short order, but he might have to go to the minors first. Grichuk's removal from the roster give Jasson Dominguez a better chance to stick around indefinitely.
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