Grichuk signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday and was invited to spring training, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Grichuk turned in one of the worst seasons of his career last year, slashing .228/.273/.401 with 27 RBI and 35 runs scored across 293 plate appearances between Arizona and Kansas City. The Yankees have been searching for a right-handed bat to play in the outfield, though the 34-year-old will first need to earn a spot on the 40-man roster.