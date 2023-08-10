Vasquez is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees to start Friday in Miami, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The team hasn't announced anything yet, but they have an opening Friday and Vasquez is on turn. Vasquez holds a 1.17 ERA in three starts with the Yanks this season, although that's come with a 10:7 K:BB over 15.1 innings. If the 24-year-old pitches well Friday, he would seem to have a good shot to remain in the rotation at the expense of the struggling Luis Severino.