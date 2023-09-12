Vasquez will start the first game of the Yankees' doubleheader Tuesday in Boston.

The doubleheader created a stretch of six games in five days for the Yankees, so Vasquez will at least temporarily step in to fill the void in the rotation. The Yankees will have a permanent spot available in the rotation after Luis Severino (oblique) was shut down for the season last week, with Vasquez and Jhony Brito representing the top options to replace Severino. Brito will presumably pick up a start later this week, and how he and Vasquez perform in their respective outings will likely determine which of the two ends up sticking around in a starting role when the rotation condenses to five men.