Vasquez is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against Atlanta at Truist Park.

In his return to the big leagues this past Friday, Vasquez was deployed in bulk relief behind opener Ian Hamilton and tossed 3.2 innings while striking out two and giving up two earned runs on three hits and one walk en route to claiming a win over the Marlins. Depending on how the first two games of the series in Atlanta shake out, the Yankees could end up deploying Vasquez behind an opener again, but in any case, the right-hander will be making another turn through the rotation. With both Frankie Montas (shoulder) and Domingo German (personal) likely out for the season and with Nestor Cortes (shoulder) recently joining Carlos Rodon (hamstring) on the injured list, Vasquez should have a clear path to an extended stay in the rotation.