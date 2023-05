Vasquez (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Friday. He struck out six and took a loss against the Padres.

Vasquez worked through four shutout frames before coughing up a two-run homer to Juan Soto in the fifth. The 24-year-old Vasquez primarily relied on a cutter/sinker combination while touching 96 mph on his fastball. He'll likely head back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he's registered a 4.85 ERA across 42.2 frames.