The Yankees optioned Vasquez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday and reassigned him to minor-league camp.

Vasquez was added to the 40-man roster in November and is one of the organization's top pitching prospects, but he never had a chance of breaking camp with the big club given that he's yet to pitch beyond the Double-A level. The right-hander will open the season in the minors and will look to build upon a solid campaign at Double-A last year that included a 3.90 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 120:41 K:BB over 115.1 innings.