Vasquez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Friday.
Vasquez gave up two runs over 4.2 innings while striking out six and issuing three walks in his MLB debut in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Padres. With Domingo German due to return from his 10-game suspension during the upcoming week, the Yankees didn't need Vasquez to stick around to make any additional starts. The 24-year-old could still be the next man up to join the big club the next time the Yankees need an additional arm in the rotation.