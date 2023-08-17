Vasquez (2-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings.

After working in bulk relief in his previous outing, Vasquez got a traditional start Wednesday. The right-hander served up a two-run homer to Eddie Rosario in the second inning, which was enough to saddle him with the loss on a day when New York was shut out for the second straight game. Aside from the long ball, Vasquez gave up only one other hit, but he also walked three batters and needed 60 pitches to get through 3.1 frames. The Yankees' rotation is extremely thin right now with Nestor Cortes (shoulder) out at least another month, Carlos Rodon (hamstring) not eligible to return from the IL until next Tuesday and Domingo German (personal) out for the season, so Vasquez could be needed to fill a spot in the rotation -- either in bulk relief or as a traditional starter -- for the immediate future.