Vasquez struck out two and was charged with two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Vasquez entered the rotation Sept. 12 to make a 3.2-inning start in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Boston, but he's made his subsequent two appearances out of the bullpen. The Yankees appear to have settled on Luke Weaver as their No. 5 starter over Vasquez and Jhony Brito, both of whom will likely continue to work in relief for the final week of the season.