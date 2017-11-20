Yankees' Reiver Sanmartin: Traded to Yankees

Sanmartin was traded to the Yankees on Monday for Ronald Herrera.

A 21-year-old 6-foot-2 lefty, Sanmartin has not pitched above Low-A, but has accumulated a 2.62 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 137.2 professional innings. The Yankees have a knack for targeting pitchers in trades and then unlocking something that allows the pitcher to reach another level than previously believed possible, so it's worth keeping an eye on what Sanmartin does in 2018.