Brothers joined the Yankees on a minor-league deal Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Brothers has spent at least some time in the big leagues in seven of the last eight seasons, though his only appearance in 2018 saw him walk both batters he faced. The veteran southpaw struggled in the minors as well, recording a 7.24 ERA in 27.1 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett, walking 22.9 percent of the batters he faced. He's had success in the past, but it would take a sudden turnaround for him to make an impact at Yankee Stadium this season.

