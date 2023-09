Fitts has a 3.51 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 141 innings across 25 starts for Double-A Somerset.

Fitts ranks third in all the minors in innings pitched this season while ranking 12th in strikeouts. The 23-year-old righty lacks the upside of org. mates Drew Thorpe and Chase Hampton, but he should be a rotation option for the Yankees as early as next summer. Fitts' top two pitches are a mid-90s high-spin four-seamer and a plus slider.