Yankees' Roansy Contreras: To pitch for RiverDogs
Contreras will open the year in the rotation at Low-A Charleston, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
He joins one of the more electric rotations in the lower levels of the minors, as Luis Medina, Luis Gil, Tanner Myatt and Matt Sauer will also be pitching for the RiverDogs. Contreras is well-known in dynasty-league circles, drawing Luis Severino comps, and this season has a chance to be his breakout year.
