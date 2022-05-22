The Yankees signed Brantly to a minor-league deal and selected his contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

The Yankees freed up room for Brantly on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster by placing fellow backstop Kyle Higashioka (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list. Jose Trevino is expected to serve as the Yankees' clear No. 1 catcher while Higashioka is on the shelf, so Brantly's opportunities with the Yankees will likely be limited. Brantly will likely start behind the plate in Game 2 of the twin bill, however, as Trevino is catching in Game 1.