The Yankees signed Brantly to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

Brantly spent portions of the 2021 and 2022 seasons in the Yankees organization, and he'll return to the team a week after being waived by the Marlins. The catcher will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 41 plate appearances for Triple-A Jacksonville, Brantly slashed .359/.390/.590 with six doubles and a homer.