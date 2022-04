Brantley was placed on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day injured list Tuesday with an ankle issue, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The Triple-A club doesn't believe Brantly's injury is a long-term concern. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre already had two other catchers on the roster, so the affiliate is equipped to withstand Brantly's absence.