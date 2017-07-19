Yankees' Rob Refsnyder: DFA'd by Yankees
Refsnyder was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old hasn't produced much at the big-league level the past couple seasons, and now that New York has Todd Frazier to alleviate its corner infield issues in the big leagues, there's no reason to have Refsnyder on the 40-man roster. He'll likely act as organizational depth moving forward unless his positional versatility creates enough intrigue while he's exposed to waivers.
More News
-
Yankees' Rob Refsnyder: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Rob Refsnyder: Heading back up to New York•
-
Yankees' Rob Refsnyder: Sent down Thursday•
-
Yankees' Rob Refsnyder: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Rob Refsnyder: Seeing bulk of action at first base•
-
Yankees' Rob Refsnyder: Gets second straight start•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....